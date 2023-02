February 12, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Samskara Bharathi, Visakhapatnam Mahanagar branch, conducted Kuchipudi dance competitions, to mark the ‘Samsrana dinam’ of Bharata Muni, at Sri Krishna Vidya Mandir, Dwaraka Nagar here on Sunday.

Sage Bharata had written the first book on ‘Natya Saastra’, which contains over 6,000 slokas and 36 chapters on dance, drama and music, according to Samskara Bharathi president Durvasula Sharvani.

Pasumarthi Venkataramana and Ravi Prasad participated as guests at the dance competitions.