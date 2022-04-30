KTR spoke truth about the situation in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP leader

April 30, 2022 18:59 IST

‘Economy of the State is in doldrums due to implementation of various programmes’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliament district general secretary Pasarla Prasad has alleged that the economy of the State is in doldrums due to implementation of various programmes under ‘Navaratnalu’. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also failed to get the funds due to the State from the Centre, he alleged.

The ‘pitiable condition’ of the State was making the Ministers of the neighbouring Telangana to pass comments on the situation here, he said. Mr. Prasad said that Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao has spoken the truth on the situation in the State but the Ministers from the State were unable to digest it and had launched a tirade against KTR.

The TDP leader also found fault with the Ministers for claiming that the Chief Minister was doing a commendable job. He alleged that decentralisation of power in the State was confined to the papers with power being vested only in Y.V. Subba Reddy, V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

He alleged that the education system in the State has been destroyed and the alleged SSC question paper leak was an indication of the ‘inefficiency’ of the YSR Congress Party government, he added.