Kshatriyas seek unconditional apology from Velampalli over remarks against Ashok

Representatives of the Kshtriya Sankshema Samithi, cutting across party lines, came out in support of former Union Minister of Civil Aviation and TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and lashed out against Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao for his alleged outbursts on him.
Addressing the media on Monday, Samithi chairman Murali Krishnam Raju recalled that the Gajapathi family had donated thousands of acres to the Simhachalam temple and Padmanabha Swamy temple at Padmanabham.
He alleged that Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who does not know history, had resorted to derogatory language against Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was known for his integrity and values.
BJP leader MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the government was silent on the recurring attacks on temples during the past six months and demanded resignation of the Endowments Minister.
BJP leader Kasi Viswanadha Raju said that though the population of Kshatriyas was less, they could influence public opinion and claimed that the 151 seats bagged by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was due to support of the community. He also alleged that Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was removed as chairman of MANSAS to grab lands belonging to the trust. The leaders condemned the language used by the Minister and sought that he should tender an unconditional apology to Mr. Ashok and resign for his failure to protect temples in the State.
