Krishna Rao is new Vizag rural SP

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 June 2020 23:15 IST

Aishwarya Rastogi posted as DCP Zone I

In the latest shuffle of IPS officers in the State, B. Krishna Rao, working as Commandant, Sixth Battalion, APSP Mangalagiri, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam Rural. Mr. Attada Babujee, who was in the post, was transferred and posted as SP, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

The State government has also transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) of both the zones from the city police. While DCP (Zone II) B. Uday Bhaskar was posted as AIG, (Admin), DGP office, DCP (Zone I) S Ranga Reddy was directed to report at police headquarters, Mangalagiri.

Aishwarya Rastogi has been appointed as DCP (Zone I). The post of DCP Zone II is vacant as of now.

Both the IPS officers Aishwarya Rastogi and B Krishna Rao had earlier worked in the Visakhapatnam district. While Mr Krishna Rao worked as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) between November 2018 and March 2020, Mr. Rastogi worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narsipatnam from January 2016 to December 2017.