Koyyuru SI for suspended for ‘conniving’ with ganja peddlers

Deputy Inspector General, Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, has placed Sub-Inspector of Police, Koyyuru police station, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, K. Rama Krishna, under suspension for his alleged connivance with ganja peddlers. A release from Anakapalli district police, stated that SI Rama Krishna caught three persons, who were allegedly in possession of 20 kg ganja on July 4, 2024 and left them without registering a case and seizing the ganja. He allegedly extorted ₹1.25 lakh from the accused through online payments.

