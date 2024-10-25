ADVERTISEMENT

Koyyuru SI for suspended for ‘conniving’ with ganja peddlers

Published - October 25, 2024 09:23 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General, Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, has placed Sub-Inspector of Police, Koyyuru police station, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, K. Rama Krishna, under suspension for his alleged connivance with ganja peddlers. A release from Anakapalli district police, stated that SI Rama Krishna caught three persons, who were allegedly in possession of 20 kg ganja on July 4, 2024 and left them without registering a case and seizing the ganja. He allegedly extorted ₹1.25 lakh from the accused through online payments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US