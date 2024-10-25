GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Koyyuru SI for suspended for ‘conniving’ with ganja peddlers

Published - October 25, 2024 09:23 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General, Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, has placed Sub-Inspector of Police, Koyyuru police station, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, K. Rama Krishna, under suspension for his alleged connivance with ganja peddlers. A release from Anakapalli district police, stated that SI Rama Krishna caught three persons, who were allegedly in possession of 20 kg ganja on July 4, 2024 and left them without registering a case and seizing the ganja. He allegedly extorted ₹1.25 lakh from the accused through online payments.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.