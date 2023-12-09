Koya tribe rides the eco-friendly wave to help conserve the Indian Bison of Eastern Ghats

December 09, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - RAMANNAPALEM (ASR DT)

Living up to their reputation as the numero uno guardians of the forests, the indigenous Koya tribe inhabiting the Papikonda hill range along the rivers Godavari and Sabari in Andhra Pradesh have decided to do away with millennia-old traditions in an attempt to conserve the Indian Bison (Bos gaurus).

The Koyas have moved on from using traditional Indian Bison horns to palm leaves to craft their traditional flute, Permakore, as a gesture of conservation of the Indian Bison in the Papikonda hill range in the Eastern Ghats in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Koya language, ‘Permam’ stands for Indian Bison or Guar, and ‘Kore’ stands for ‘horn’, and thus, the flute made of Bison horn is called Permakore. On one corner of the horn is a bamboo pipe inserted from where the air is blown into the horn to produce sound.

Bison hill range

Another name for the Papikondalu hill range is the’ Bison hill range,’ which is derived from the fact that it is home to the Indian Bison. In 1978, a portion of the hill range was declared a sanctuary, with Indian Bison as its megafauna species. The Papikonda National Park’s old records also called the Papikonda hill range the ‘Bison Division’ until the declaration of the sanctuary as a national park was made in 2008.

Since hunting cannot be separated from the Koyas’ social life, the Indian Bison became an integral part of their culture. The Koyas adopted Bison horns to discover their two cultural forms: the Kommu Koya dance, during which two Bison horns are adorned on the head as part of the attire, and the Permakore flute, which is made of a single horn.

Koya tribe elder Sodi Butchayya says, “Nowadays, Permakore is hardly seen in our Koya villages. We have stopped hunting the Indian Bison, which is hardly spotted in these forest patches nowadays when compared to a few decades ago. The bison population must have declined in our forests.”

Essential hunting gear

However, the bison horn is key for their hunting operations. The Permakore is played at a designated time and place to give a call to the entire village to go hunting in the forest. The call is also used to summon everyone in the village to be present with their bows and arrows upon the instruction of the village elders. Even the dogs in the village react to the Permakore call as they are trained to accompany the Koyas in the hunt.

“Like our ancestors, we carry our traditional flute during hunting. We form different groups to chase the wildlife. A call is given to all the hunters with different sounds to help them identify the spot to rush to during the hunt. It is the most effective communication in the forest and helps anybody who lost their way during the hunt to get back with the group,” says Dummiri Appa Rao, a Koya priest and a hunter.

Integral part of culture

“The hunt of any wildlife is also celebrated in the forest itself by playing the music with the flute. The sound resonates our jubilant mood,“ says Sodi Ramayya, the proud owner of the last traditional Permakore in Ramannapalem village in the Papikondalu hill range.

The hunted animal is brought back to the village goddess to celebrate the catch of the wildlife along with the rest of the villagers by playing the flute again. Here, the Koyas offer flowers to the wildlife before the feast. The flute demands a lot of ‘vocal energy’ from the player.

During the ‘Bhumi Panduga’, a festival to mark the commencement of the agricultural season, the Koyas go for a three-day hunt and feast on the catch. “Bhumi Panduga will not be held without the Permakore, played throughout the festival,” says Mr. Appa Rao.

The reference to the Permakore could also be seen in their songs and folklore. Interestingly, the women are nowhere associated with the Permakore in any phase of its use. They are neither involved in the crafting of the instrument nor take part in hunting anymore.

Palm leaf relevence

Meanwhile, the palm tree is deeply rooted in the Koya culture, particularly on the banks of the rivers Godavari and Sabari. “For the Koyas of the Godavari region, toddy is the prime income source after the Mahua tree. After inventing the craft of making flute with palm leaves, the tree has become even more precious for the tribe,” says Hyderabad-based Yadayya Gangadevi, an authority on Koya culture. Most of the Koya houses are thatched and covered with palm leaves.

This bond between the palm tree and Koyas can be dubbed as a new chapter in the tribe’s culture. The Koyas continue to use palm leaves to pack their share of the hunt. “We also eat the offerings made to the goddess in the palm leaves during Bhumi Panduga,” says Mr. Appa Rao.

The invention of the craft of making a musical instrument using palm leaf is not well known in the non-tribal society. The Koyas never found an occasion to introduce their invention to the rest of the world as it was confined only to their tribal rituals and hunting, he says.

Last man standing

In Ramannapalem village in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Mr. Butchayya is the last man standing who can still play authentic tunes using the Permakore made of bison horn, suited for each of the Koya rituals including ‘Shikaru’ (hunting in Koya language), ‘Bhumi Puja’ and other festivals.

Sadly, he has been battling a prolonged illness, and the village is searching for a new authentic traditional flautist. At present, Dumri Pentayya manages to play the instrument in the absence of Mr. Butchayya during hunting.

A few years ago, an amateur flute player from Ramannapalem was assigned the task of playing the Permakore during the hunting. He had collapsed in the forest as he lacked the energy to play it following a long trek of the group of hills, recalls Mr. Butchayya, who learnt to play the flute from his village elders—Thata Subbayya and Panda Narayya. They are now no more.

“In recent years, many fellow tribal elders have slowly started replacing the Bison horn with dry palm leaf. The discovery is perfectly suited to our cultural needs. Its sound also matches that of the Permakore”, added Mr. Butchayya. At present, the Ramannapalem village possesses only a single Permakore made of Bison horn.

“In the case of some villages, they may not even own a single flute made of Bison horn. They are forced to use the one that is made of palm leaf, added Mr. Butchayya.

The Koyas believe that a player could make the best Permakore with the palm leaf as he understands the intricacies of the craft. The palm-leaf instrument has a gentle curve like the Bison horn. The flute made of the leaf is sustainable for a few years. However, the one that is made of Bison horn can be used for generations if preserved.

The families who still own the Bison horns for dance and Permakore are still enjoying a special identity among the tribe and are acclaimed for their passion for preserving their cultural identities.

Man vs wild

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has been in touch with the Koyas, persuading them not to hunt wildlife, including the Indian Bison. Hunting of Indian Bison (Gaur) attracts punishment under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. The Indian Bison is herbivorous by nature, moves in groups, and preys mainly on bamboo leaves.

The new conflict between the wildlife authorities and the Kommu Koya dance performers over possession of bison horns was not fully settled in the State. In many cases, the forest authorities stopped the Kommu Koya performers on their way to perform, carrying bison horns meant for their traditional attire.

On a condition of anonymity, a Kommu Koya performer told The Hindu: “In Andhra Pradesh, we are the only Kommu Koya performers and represent the Koya tribe from the Chintoor agency. The conflict over possession of the bison horns will be settled permanently only after the State government issues the identity cards to the Kommu Koya performers. The demand for identity cards has never been addressed to date in the State. In Telangana, all the Kommu Koya performers were given the identity cards, putting an end to the same conflict”.

The entire Koya tribal pocket was earlier part of the Khammam district, and it was merged with the erstwhile East Godavari district as it falls in the submergence area of the Polavaram Irrigation Project across River Godavari.

