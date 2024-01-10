ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam’s Mahatma Gandhi University is overall winner of South India Youth Festival

January 10, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University (Kottayam) emerged as the overall champion in the five-day 37th South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival, which concluded at Andhra University on Monday.

University of Kerala won second prize, while Sri Shankaracharya University came third, Central University of Kerala fourth and Cochin University fifth.

Andhra University in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Samatha, who was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony on Tuesday, announced the winners and presented the championship trophy to the team from Mahatma Gandhi University.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Samatha said she hoped that students enjoyed the spirit of the festival, beauty of the city and the atmosphere of the university during the five-day festival. She opined that these youth festivals would help unearth latent talents among students.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Technical Observer Manish Jangra said that AU has proved its mettle by organising the youth festival well. He added that the cooperation, support and facilities for the participants of the festival, and the beauty of the city mesmerised the students and team management who came from different parts of the country.

