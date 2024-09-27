Kothapalli waterfalls in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh to get a facelift at a cost of ₹1 crore

Kothapalli waterfalls, one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, is being given a facelift by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu at a cost of around ₹1 crore.

Located in G Madugula mandal, around 30 km from Paderu mandal headquarters, Kothapalli waterfalls witness a huge turnout of tourists during the winters. People from ASR, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam districts throng the pace during the ‘Karthika Masam’ picnic season. Unlike other waterfalls, Kothapalli offers a scenic view of 70-foot plunge of the water from a close distance.

Neglected over the years, the waterfall is all set to get a facelift on the lines of Chaparai waterfalls in Dumbriguda mandal.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek said that a 500-metre road towards the waterfalls is being laid, along with the parking facility at a cost of ₹80 lakh. “Proper lighting will be provided at waterfalls. We will illuminate the waterfalls so that the lights can reflect on the waters,” he said.

The ITDA PO said that 400 stairs leading to the waterfalls, which are in bad shape, will be repaired and new tiles will be laid. New metal blocks will be arranged. Paint works will be carried out, he said, adding that existing walkways will also get a new look.

Apart from this, a new ticket counter-cum-entrance arch will be constructed. The authorities have also planned to strengthen measures at the waterfalls to prevent drowning incidents.

