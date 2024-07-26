ADVERTISEMENT

Korukonda Sainik School observes Kargil Vijay Diwas

Published - July 26, 2024 10:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sainik School, Korukonda, observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with solemn reverence and patriotic fervour. Principal Group Captain S.S. Shastri laid a wreath at the War Memorial. It was followed by the school assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cadets, staff and officers observed a moment of silence in honour of the brave soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war.

The cadets ignited patriotic sentiments with their inspiring speeches. It was followed by the screening of a documentary on the milestones of the Kargil War, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Navodaya Junior College. BJP Parvathipuram in-charge SVS Prakash Reddy, Srikakulam in-charge N. Vijayanand Reddy, Nehru Yuva Kendra Board Member K. Ashok Kumar and BJYM district general secretary Korada Sai Sudarshan participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US