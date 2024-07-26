GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Korukonda Sainik School observes Kargil Vijay Diwas

Published - July 26, 2024 10:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sainik School, Korukonda, observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with solemn reverence and patriotic fervour. Principal Group Captain S.S. Shastri laid a wreath at the War Memorial. It was followed by the school assembly.

The cadets, staff and officers observed a moment of silence in honour of the brave soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war.

The cadets ignited patriotic sentiments with their inspiring speeches. It was followed by the screening of a documentary on the milestones of the Kargil War, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Navodaya Junior College. BJP Parvathipuram in-charge SVS Prakash Reddy, Srikakulam in-charge N. Vijayanand Reddy, Nehru Yuva Kendra Board Member K. Ashok Kumar and BJYM district general secretary Korada Sai Sudarshan participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.