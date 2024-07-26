Korukonda Sainik School observes Kargil Vijay Diwas

Sainik School, Korukonda, observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with solemn reverence and patriotic fervour. Principal Group Captain S.S. Shastri laid a wreath at the War Memorial. It was followed by the school assembly.

The cadets, staff and officers observed a moment of silence in honour of the brave soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war.

The cadets ignited patriotic sentiments with their inspiring speeches. It was followed by the screening of a documentary on the milestones of the Kargil War, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Navodaya Junior College. BJP Parvathipuram in-charge SVS Prakash Reddy, Srikakulam in-charge N. Vijayanand Reddy, Nehru Yuva Kendra Board Member K. Ashok Kumar and BJYM district general secretary Korada Sai Sudarshan participated.