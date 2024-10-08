ADVERTISEMENT

Korukonda Sainik School celebrates Indian Air Force Day

Published - October 08, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Sainik School Korukonda celebrated Indian Air Force Day on Tuesday. The event was presided over by the school Principal S.S. Shastri. K Jayaprakash from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Air Wing conducted the programme.

Captain SS Shastri, in his address, emphasised the importance of the Air Force in safeguarding India’s skies.

Vice Principal Wing Commander Kiran V, during his speech, shared the inspiring story of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Param Vir Chakra from the Indian Air Force, who laid down his life defending the country during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

A prize distribution ceremony was held, where certificates were awarded to cadets who successfully completed the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) courses, recognising their hard work and achievements in skill development.

