Kopparapu national award presented to director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam

Film director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who received the National Pratibha Puraskaram of Kopparapu Kavula Kalapeetham, along with Avadhana Kala Puraskaram awardees, at a function in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Noted film director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao received the national pratibha puraskaram of Sri Kopparapu Kavula Kalapeetham at a function organised at Kalabharathi here on Friday evening.

The Kalapeetham also presented ‘Avadhana Kalapuraskarams’ to Palaparthi Syamsundar Prasad, GM Rama Sarma, V. Padmakar and Dhulipala Mahadevamani.

Kalapeetham founder MAA Sarma explained about the genesis of the Peetham, in 2002 in Visakhapatnam. As many as 1,100 poems of the poets were collected during the last 20 years. The poems were published by the Peetham in the form of 11 books. He spoke about the greatness of the ‘Kopparapu Kavulu’, who had performed ‘Avadhanams’ at different places, far apart, when there were no proper transportation facilities.

Padma Shri awardee Garikapati Narasimha Rao, former Deputy Speaker of AP Mandali Buddha Prasad, AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and journalist Nagendra Kumar were among those who spoke on the contribution of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao to the film industry.