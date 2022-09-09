Kopparapu national award presented to director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 10, 2022 00:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Film director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who received the National Pratibha Puraskaram of Kopparapu Kavula Kalapeetham, along with Avadhana Kala Puraskaram awardees, at a function in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted film director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao received the national pratibha puraskaram of Sri Kopparapu Kavula Kalapeetham at a function organised at Kalabharathi here on Friday evening.

The Kalapeetham also presented ‘Avadhana Kalapuraskarams’ to Palaparthi Syamsundar Prasad, GM Rama Sarma, V. Padmakar and Dhulipala Mahadevamani.

Kalapeetham founder MAA Sarma explained about the genesis of the Peetham, in 2002 in Visakhapatnam. As many as 1,100 poems of the poets were collected during the last 20 years. The poems were published by the Peetham in the form of 11 books. He spoke about the greatness of the ‘Kopparapu Kavulu’, who had performed ‘Avadhanams’ at different places, far apart, when there were no proper transportation facilities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Padma Shri awardee Garikapati Narasimha Rao, former Deputy Speaker of AP Mandali Buddha Prasad, AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and journalist Nagendra Kumar were among those who spoke on the contribution of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao to the film industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app