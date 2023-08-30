Kolkata police team in Visakhapatnam to investigate suspicious death of 17-year-old girl

August 30, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A police team from Kolkata has arrived in the city to inquire into the suspicious death of Riti Saha (17), who died after falling from the third floor of her hostel building in the city’s Narasimha Nagar area on August 15.

“Yes, the Koltaka team has come here for the Riti Saha case,” confirmed an official of the Visakhapatnam City Commissionerate of Police.

The city police said they were in the process of ascertaining the sequence of events that led to the girl’s death and added that there was no evidence that the girl was murdered or forced to death. However, their investigation is going on to find out if there is any strong evidence and reasons behind her death.

