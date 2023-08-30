HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata police team in Visakhapatnam to investigate suspicious death of 17-year-old girl

August 30, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A police team from Kolkata has arrived in the city to inquire into the suspicious death of Riti Saha (17), who died after falling from the third floor of her hostel building in the city’s Narasimha Nagar area on August 15.

“Yes, the Koltaka team has come here for the Riti Saha case,” confirmed an official of the Visakhapatnam City Commissionerate of Police.

ALSO READ
No evidence of foul play in teenager’s death, says Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police

The city police said they were in the process of ascertaining the sequence of events that led to the girl’s death and added that there was no evidence that the girl was murdered or forced to death. However, their investigation is going on to find out if there is any strong evidence and reasons behind her death.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.