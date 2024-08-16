Kolkata doctor rape and murder: junior doctors take out rally, boycott all services including emergencies in KGH in Visakhapatnam

Junior doctors and students of Andhra Medical College (AMC) took out a rally from the Kali Matha temple to Park Hotel Junction on Friday, August 16, in protest against the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The participants, holding banners and placards, raised slogans demanding justice and stringent punishment of the guilty to prevent recurrence of such heinous crimes. Representatives of women’s organisations, student unions and others participated in the rally.

The junior doctors demanded protection to doctors at the workplace and a safe environment.

Representatives of All India Women’s Democratic Association (AIDWA) participated in the rally in support of the junior doctors. The AIDWA leaders wondered as to what safety can common women expect, when doctors, who are generally treated as God, have no safety. They said it was unfortunate that even after 78 years of Independence, on an average everyday 87 rapes and murders were taking place in the country.

AIDWA district president B. Padma alleged that no government was committed to implementation of the laws made for protection of women. She demanded that the Mamata Bannerjee government in West Bengal and the Modi Government intervene in the matter and get an impartial probe into the crime. The guilty, irrespective of their position, should be arrested immediately and a quick trial should be conducted through Fast Track Courts to punish the accused. She also demanded implementation of the recommendations of Justice Verma Committee.

“PG doctors, UG s and House Surgeons are all participating in the strike to protest against the heinous crime on the trainee doctor in Kolkata. We are boycotting emergency services also,” Prithviraj, the president of the A.P. Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA), said.

Meanwhile, patients at the King George Hospital (KGH) were not affected as the hospital administration made alternative arrangements on Friday. “We have deployed 35 pre-clinical doctors (teaching faculty) as junior doctors and students are on strike and there are no classes. We are also utilising the services of nursing and physiotherapy students and B.Sc., nursing students to avoid inconvenience to patients,” Superintendent P. Sivananda told The Hindu.

