GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: junior doctors take out rally, boycott all services including emergencies in KGH in Visakhapatnam

We have made alternative arrangements to prevent inconvenience to patients, says the hospital Superintendent

Published - August 16, 2024 05:53 pm IST - VISAHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Junior doctors and students of Andhra Medical College (AMC) took out a rally from the Kali Matha temple to Park Hotel Junction on Friday, August 16, in protest against the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The participants, holding banners and placards, raised slogans demanding justice and stringent punishment of the guilty to prevent recurrence of such heinous crimes. Representatives of women’s organisations, student unions and others participated in the rally.

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Colleagues involved in crime, parents tell CBI

The junior doctors demanded protection to doctors at the workplace and a safe environment.

Representatives of All India Women’s Democratic Association (AIDWA) participated in the rally in support of the junior doctors. The AIDWA leaders wondered as to what safety can common women expect, when doctors, who are generally treated as God, have no safety. They said it was unfortunate that even after 78 years of Independence, on an average everyday 87 rapes and murders were taking place in the country.

AIDWA district president B. Padma alleged that no government was committed to implementation of the laws made for protection of women. She demanded that the Mamata Bannerjee government in West Bengal and the Modi Government intervene in the matter and get an impartial probe into the crime. The guilty, irrespective of their position, should be arrested immediately and a quick trial should be conducted through Fast Track Courts to punish the accused. She also demanded implementation of the recommendations of Justice Verma Committee.

“PG doctors, UG s and House Surgeons are all participating in the strike to protest against the heinous crime on the trainee doctor in Kolkata. We are boycotting emergency services also,” Prithviraj, the president of the A.P. Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA), said.

Meanwhile, patients at the King George Hospital (KGH) were not affected as the hospital administration made alternative arrangements on Friday. “We have deployed 35 pre-clinical doctors (teaching faculty) as junior doctors and students are on strike and there are no classes. We are also utilising the services of nursing and physiotherapy students and B.Sc., nursing students to avoid inconvenience to patients,” Superintendent P. Sivananda told The Hindu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.