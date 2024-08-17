Kolkata doctor rape and murder: junior doctors, medical students stage protest at Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam

Junior doctors and medical students continued to boycott their duties and classes and staged a protest organised, on the call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC here on Saturday, in protest against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata.

IMA, Visakhapatnam, and Indian Radiological & Imaging Association (IRIA), Vizag, have already announced the decision to observe a 24-hour strike from 6 a.m. on August 17 by suspending all services, except emergencies, on the call given by the IMA to observe a nationwide strike.

Expressing solidarity with the striking doctors, civil society organisations participated in the protest at the Gandhi statue. Mahila Chetana general secretary K. Padma said that the incident was a reflection of the growing culture of rape and violence in the country and the ‘indifference’ of the rulers, who were promoting such a culture by failing to take prompt and stringent action against rapists and murderers. She demanded that the governments own responsibility for the safety of girls and women in schools, educational institutions and workplaces.

Progressive Organisation of Women (POW) State general secretary M. Lakshmi demanded a judicial inquiry into the heinous crime by a sitting Judge of the High Court

HRF leaders Anuradha and V.S. Krishna and Atheist Society representatives T. Sriramamurthy and Y. Nookaraju were among those who attended.

CPI district general secretary M. Pydiraju demanded that the Centre implement the Central Protection Act and provide protection to doctors. He demanded stringent punishment of the guilty.

The CPI(M) district committee extended its support and solidarity with the doctors, who are agitating for justice. Addressing the participants of the dharna, the party district secretary M. Jaggunaidu demanded stringent punishment of the culprits and justice to the victim’s family members. He expressed serious concern at the lack of safety to doctors, who were toiling day and night to save the lives of the common people.

He deplored the ‘callous attitude’ of the West Bengal government for its failure to install CC cameras in the RG Kar Government Hospital. He alleged that goons had barged into the hospital and attacked the doctors and staff in a bid to destroy evidence of the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. Alleging that it was done in a planned manner, he said that an inquiry should be conducted with a sitting judge of the High Court.

CPI(M) district secretariat member B. Ganga Rao and district committee leader V. Krishna Rao were present.

Condemning the incident, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas extended support to the strike. He demanded that the Union and State governments take swift action and ensure safety to women at the workplace. He said that only stringent punishment of the perpetrators of the crime would prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Praja Arogya Vedika - Andhra Pradesh, affiliated to Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, has strongly condemned the heinous murder and sexual assault of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. PAV has extended deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and demanded timely justice.

PAV has extended its full support to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on the All India Protest Day and joins the protest across Andhra Pradesh. In a statement, PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanaiah expressed their solidarity with the medical fraternity in demanding action against the alleged corruption within the hospital and the attempted destruction of evidence.

They noted that the incident highlights the pervasive issue of sexual harassment and violence in healthcare settings, often perpetrated by powerful individuals. This is a stark reminder of the systemic violence and power hierarchies within the health system.

The Praja Arogya Vedika representatives demanded that the Union government enact and implement a Central Protection Act for the medical fraternity, ensuring their safety and security at the workplace. They called for improved infrastructure and amenities in public hospitals, adequate staff, and reducing the work overload on healthcare staff.

A rally was taken out by students, teachers and staff of Bhashyam School, NAD Kotha Road, here, on Saturday to condemn the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.