ADVERTISEMENT

Kodi Kathi case adjourned to September 29

September 21, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Third Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in the city adjourned the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case to September 29.

The case refers to an attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport allegedly by a youth named J. Srinivasa Rao on October 25, 2018, when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Leader of the Opposition.

The accused was produced in court, while the lawyer for the victim delivered his version in court through virtual mode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case registered against Mr. Srinivasa Rao states that he had attacked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a small knife (called Kodi Kathi in Telugu) that is used in cockfights.

The attack took place when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport to catch a flight to Hyderabad after wrapping up an election rally in the city.

The TDP government had handed over the case to the NIA which has been investigating the case ever since.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US