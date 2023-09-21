Kodi Kathi case adjourned to September 29

September 21, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Third Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in the city adjourned the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case to September 29.

The case refers to an attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport allegedly by a youth named J. Srinivasa Rao on October 25, 2018, when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Leader of the Opposition.

The accused was produced in court, while the lawyer for the victim delivered his version in court through virtual mode.

The case registered against Mr. Srinivasa Rao states that he had attacked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a small knife (called Kodi Kathi in Telugu) that is used in cockfights.

The attack took place when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport to catch a flight to Hyderabad after wrapping up an election rally in the city.

The TDP government had handed over the case to the NIA which has been investigating the case ever since.