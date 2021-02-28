Visakhapatnam

Know your polling station online

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken steps to enable people to know about their polling stations in an easy way online . In a release on Sunday, GVMC officials said that citizens can log on to the website www.gvmc.gov.in/wss/ and click “Voter Search” and the enter “Voter Epic”. After the user selects his name and ward number, they will be shown the polling station and also location through Google maps. The GVMC officials appealed to the people to use the facility and utilise their voting right without fail.

