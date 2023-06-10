KK Line, a journey from a bridge too far to an engineering marvel

June 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Picturesque valleys, lush green mountains and nature’s bounty of the Eastern Ghat lure tourists in droves to the Araky Valley of Andhra Pradesh. One has to travel to the valley from Visakhapatnam by train with vistadome coaches if the beauty of nature is to be explored best and the thrill of passing through the 58 tunnels en route must not be missed, a majority of them say.

No wonder, the Visakhapatnam–Kirandul passenger train (Araku passenger), largely used as a means to commute to the valley, has high demand. After the thrilling ride through these tunnels and the bridges built in the undulating terrain, one would marvel at the ingenuity of the engineers who constructed these structures more than five decades ago when there was hardly any advanced equipment for surveying the elevation and contours. How they would have carried the heavy machinery, men and material up the hills.

The 450-km long Kothavalasa–Kirandul line, popularly known as K-K line, was laid between 1960 and 1968 with the aid from the Government of Japan, mainly for transportation of iron ore from Bailadila mines (then in Madhya Pradesh, now in Chhattishgarh) to Visakhapatnam Port before shipping it to Japan.

A retired Chief Engineer of the Indian Railways, J. Rajulu Reddy, who passed away last year, in an exclusive interview with The Hindu a few years ago had recalled the trials and tribulations his team had endured when they built these tunnels and viaducts through the inhospitable terrain over half a century ago.

“We (engineers and the workers) had to trek heights up to 500 metres or more on foot through forests and ravines. We, along with our families, would camp in make-shift tents for months and sometimes for a year or two as the construction of a tunnel would take between six months and a year to complete, depending on its size,” J. Rajulu Reddy had said.

“We used to stuff our pockets with puris and boiled eggs as chances of trekking down the hills for lunch were ruled out. Perhaps, I was the only officer involved in all the three phases of work—survey, construction and maintenance of the K-K line project,” he had said.

The retired Chief Engineer had recalled the hardship the teams had endured while on the job. “There were no sophisticated survey instruments such as distomats and total station in those days. We used to struggle hard with the NIF theodolites and finalise the alignment of the tunnels based on the calculations by triangulation survey between the mountain peaks. In those days, we had a compulsory paper on geodetic survey in our engineering course and it had come in handy,” Rajulu Reddy, who had done his B.E. (Civil) from the College of Engineering, Kakinada, in 1953, had said.

Hundreds of workers had lost their lives during the construction phase either due to accidents, attacks by wild animals or even malaria. Scores of women from the nearby tribal villages and ‘Palmori labour’ used to work as daily wagers. They used to be paid ‘pavala’ (25 paise) to carry a ‘thatta’ (basket) load of construction material on their heads.

“There were no earth movers. Sometimes, the daily wagers would slip from big heights and die. Many workers had got crushed under stones as the earth would cave in after blasting a tunnel drilled through the hills. I had a providential escape once,” he had recalled, adding that the Survey and Construction (S&C) team of the DBK Railway had executed the project.

Calling the KK line project an ‘engineering marvel’, he had said thousands of tourists who visit Araku now would remain oblivious to the endurance, struggle and sacrifices made to achieve this project.

Borra Caves station

Though the Borra Caves, believed to be 150 million years old, were discovered by the British geologist William King in 1887, it was only after the construction of the KK line and the Borra Railway Station they gained popularity.

“One day when we were at work on a stretch between Tyda and Chimidapalli, it rained heavily. The local tribals told us not to worry and take shelter under the ‘raathi godugu’ (stone umbrella). They led us into a cave-like structure underground. Fresh water and fruits were available there. We waited there till the rain stopped. The tribals told us that they had heard from their ancestors that the caves led to Bhadrachalam temple (now in Telangana). They, however, cautioned us against venturing deep into the dark cave,” he had said.

“It then struck me that the caves could draw tourists. Later, I shared it with the then Collector of Visakahaptnam. After visiting the caves, he was amazed and asked me could a railway station be built here?,” he had recalled.

“There was no proposal in the original plan to build a railway station at Borra Caves. The Collector wrote to the government and asked me to follow it up with the Railway authorities. We wrote to the Railway Board. Subsequently, Borra Guhalu railway station was included in the plan. The station building was built right above the caves,” Rajulu Reddy had recalled.

