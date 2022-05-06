Kishan Reddy to visit Visakhapatnam on May 7

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region G. Kishan Reddy is scheduled to take part in various programmes in the city on Saturday. He will arrive from Delhi by an Air India flight at 7.45 a.m. and proceed to the Port Guest House. He will then proceed to the Alluri Sitharama Raju statue on the Beach Road.

The Minister will garland the statue of the freedom fighter and take part in a rally to the Kshatriya Kalayana Mandapam at Seethammadhara. He would participate in the Kshatriya Samaj meeting and meet the representatives of various associations.

He would take a flight from Visakhapatnam airport to Hyderabad and will leave for Delhi from there in the afternoon.

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja will receive the Union Minister and accompany him during his programmes in the city.

Subba Reddy’s visit

Y.V. Subba Reddy, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in-charge for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts, , is also coming to the city on a two-day visit to north Andhra region on Saturday.

He will land at Visakhapatnam airport at 12.30 p.m. and hold a meeting with the YSRCP workers at the Port Kalavani auditorium at 2.30 p.m. In the evening, he will hold another meeting with the party MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders at the party office.

He will proceed to Paderu in ASR district at 10 a.m. the next day and hold a meeting with the party workers there. Later, he would hold a meeting in Anakapalli in the afternoon.