Kishan Reddy inaugurates Rozgar Mela at NTPC in Visakhapatnam

November 22, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He hands over appointment letters to 340 candidatess

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy speaking at the Rozgar Mela at Deepanjalinagar of NTPC at Parawada in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has said that transparency in employment, eliminating the scope for political intervention and getting rid of recommendations are achieved after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

Mr. Kishan Reddy inaugurated a Rozgar Mela at Deepanjalinagar of NTPC at Parawada, near here, on Tuesday. He handed over appointment letters to 340 candidates, who had applied for various jobs in different government sectors. The Rozgar Mela is being held at various places in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kishan Reddy advised youngsters not to neglect their parents, after getting a job and marriage. Similarly, they should serve their motherland with honesty. He said that India was leading the world in IT and Pharma sectors. He said that Mr. Narendra Modi has been made President of G 20 recently and the next summit would be held in India.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, State vice-president and National Board Member of MSME s P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi were among those who participated in the programme.

