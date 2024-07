Kinjarapu Prabhakar took charge as the new Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Special Branch, Visakhapatnam City Police, here on Sunday. Mr. Prabhakar, who belongs to 1991 Sub-Inspector (SI) batch, has worked in Visakhapatnam city as ACP Traffic and some other posts prior to this. His previous posting was as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Eluru District Training Centre.

