King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam being developed with ₹600 crore as part of Nadu-Nedu, says Health Minister

July 29, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister and in-charge Minister for the district V. Rajini said that the State Government is spending around ₹600 crore for the development of King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, as part of Nadu-Nedu.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, after conducting a review meeting with MLAs, corporators, in-charges from South and Gajuwaka constituencues, Ms. Rajini said that of the ₹600 crore, around ₹150 crore worth development work was already taken up, while the rest will pick up pace. P.G Boys and Girls Hostel works were taken up already. About ₹3 crore worth maintenance equipment were being procured. Apart from Nadu Nedu, the District Collector has allocated around ₹11 crore as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). of which works were already started.

She said that the State government is constructing 17 medical colleges across the State. Of them, academics in five medical colleges will begin from this September. This apart, around ₹3,820 crore is spent for the development of existing medical colleges in State, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s visit

Ms. Rajini announced that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in several development programmes on August 1. He will lay foundation stone for the construction of Inorbit Mall by Raheja group at Saligramapuram. The ₹600 crore project will be coming on over 17 acres and would generate huge employment, she said.

She said that the Chief Minister would also initiate development works of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) worth around ₹135 crore which include AMRUT 2.0, Smart City works and a few others.

Later, she along with YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and other officials visited the site where foundation stone for the Inorbit Mall will be laid.

GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma accompanied them.

Constituency reviews

Ms. Rajini and Mr. Subba Reddy said that a number of corporators and elected representatives from South and Gajuwaka constituencies have given representations over the issues pending, for which they have tried to resolve them. The duo said that street lighting and sanitation took the centre stage among other public issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.