Kids made to stand under sun without footwear: Action recommended against private school in A.P.

February 23, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Member of AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Gondu Sitharam on Thursday said that he recommended to the APSCPCR and the State government to initiate strict action against a private school at Seethammadhara that allegedly made children stand under the hot sun without footwear as punishment for not doing homework. He added that the school was running higher classes without taking proper permissions.

Mr. Sitaram visited the school, along with Mandal Education Officer Ms. Suvarna, Sachivalayam Secretaries from Seethammadhara, on Thursday as part of a fact-finding mission after videos of students standing under the sun went viral on social media on Wednesday.

He told media persons that the teachers had admitted that they punished Class III students in this manner. Mr. Sitaram added that though the school ran as a play school, they saw students of primary classes as well. When questioned, the teachers said that the students were there for tuition.

“We are also recommending to Collectors, SPs and higher officers of respective districts to take criminal action against school owners by invoking the JJB Act, 2015, Section 21, Section 82 of the Corporal Punishment Code and if such incidents repeat,” he said.

People can also lodge complaints on apscpcr2018@gmail.com if they find any case of harassment of children, he said.

It may be recalled that the teachers of the private school allegedly made seven students to stand under the sun without footwear as punishment. Though the incident is said to have occurred two days ago, it came to light after a few passersby shot videos and uploaded them on social media.