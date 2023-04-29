HamberMenu
Kidney racket victim escapes from KGH in Visakhapatnam

April 29, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kidney racket victim G. Vinay Kumar, who was admitted to the King George Hospital for undergoing tests, reportedly escaped. KGH Superintendent P. Ashok Kumar said that Vinay was admitted to KGH on the night of April 27 with complaints of generalised weakness of upper and lower limbs, fever and vomiting. He was admitted to Urology department. General Medicine, neurology, neurosurgery and orthopaedics consultations were done. The Superintendent said that Vinay Kumar had left the hospital at around 12.15 p.m. It was learnt that Vinay had reached his home at Vambay Colony.

