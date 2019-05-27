Visakhapatnam

Kidney racket: Sraddha Hospital MD arrested in Visakhapatnam

DMHO Dr. S. Tirupati Rao and Superintendent of KGH Dr. Arjuna conducting an inquiry at Sraddha Hospital on the alleged Kidney racket as part of the three-member committee here in Visakhapatnam.

DMHO Dr. S. Tirupati Rao and Superintendent of KGH Dr. Arjuna conducting an inquiry at Sraddha Hospital on the alleged Kidney racket as part of the three-member committee here in Visakhapatnam.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sraddha Hospital had come under the scanner of law enforcement agencies for alleged kidney racket, in the recent times.

The managing director of Sraddha Hospital Dr. Pradeep Kumar, was arrested in the early hours of Monday.

Following District Collector K. Bhaskar’s order, the hospital was earlier closed down on Saturday, after the three-member committee that was formed to investigate into the alleged irregularities reported that the hospital had performed 68 kidney transplantation surgeries and almost 29 were performed without following due procedures.

The police had earlier arrested Dr. M. Manjunath, a Ayurvedic doctor from Bengaluru, who acted as the middleman, Dr. D Prabhakar, nephrologist of Sraddha Hospital and J. Kumar Varma Manager (Admin) of the hospital on May 9.

