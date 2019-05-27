Kidney racket: Sraddha Hospital MD arrested in Visakhapatnam

The managing director of Sraddha Hospital Dr. Pradeep Kumar, was arrested in the early hours of Monday.

Sraddha Hospital had come under the scanner of law enforcement agencies for alleged kidney racket, in the recent times.

Following District Collector K. Bhaskar’s order, the hospital was earlier closed down on Saturday, after the three-member committee that was formed to investigate into the alleged irregularities reported that the hospital had performed 68 kidney transplantation surgeries and almost 29 were performed without following due procedures.

The police had earlier arrested Dr. M. Manjunath, a Ayurvedic doctor from Bengaluru, who acted as the middleman, Dr. D Prabhakar, nephrologist of Sraddha Hospital and J. Kumar Varma Manager (Admin) of the hospital on May 9.