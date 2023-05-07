Kidney racket brings organ trade in Visakhapatnam to the fore

May 07, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

After a gap of about four years, illegal kidney transplantation racket has once again surfaced in the city of Visakhapatnam, with the police arresting a surgeon and a few middlemen, who were allegedly involved in illegal kidney transplant surgery.

The last time such a case had occurred was in 2019, when a corporate hospital had come under the scanner of the enforcement agencies for a similar case. Earlier to that in 2014, another big corporate hospital had come under the scanner of the ED (Enforcement Directorate).

This time, the management of Tirumala Nursing Home at Pendurthi, is being questioned for alleged illegal kidney transplant surgery. The case had come to light after a victim, who had donated his kidney, did not receive the promised sum. He was reportedly promised a sum of ₹8.5 lakh by the middlemen and was paid only ₹2.5 lakh and he had approached the police.

In most of the cases, where such reports had surfaced, the modus operandi was similar. The victims are approached by the middlemen and after the surgery, where one kidney is removed for transplant, the promised sum is not paid.

Middlemen on the prowl

As per a senior police officer, most of such cases are occurring in hospitals, which have been newly set up, after a huge investment or the hospitals that are not doing well business-wise. They find it as a shortcut method to make some quick money.

And this is where the middlemen come into play. There are hundreds of middlemen who are engaged by the hospitals to scout for potential donors and then the surgeries are conducted at a very high price. The middlemen get a very high commission per case.

The business is very lucrative, as every kidney transplant can cost between ₹20 lakh and ₹40 lakh, depending on the urgency of the case and the capacity to pay.

The role of the middlemen is to scout for people, who are from the financially weaker segment of the society. Understanding their need and desperation, they approach them through a friend and trap them with the promise of paying money ranging from ₹8 to ₹10 lakh.

“Since we are poor and it is difficult for us to make both ends meet, we fall for the trap and such middlemen can be seen scouting mostly around the housing colonies built for the poor, such as Vambay colonies,” said a victim, on condition of anonymity. “We have a few in our own colony itself and most of us fall sick after donating one kidney, as we do not get the required treatment and nutritional support,” he said.

“The job of a middleman is to identify such vulnerable candidates and then sweet-talk them into selling their kidney,” said Pragada Vasu of Association of Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD), an NGO.

The city of Visakhapatnam has become a medical hub in this region and most of the patients, who are from the affluent segment, come to the city from the neighbouring States of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Getting the right donor is difficult and there is a huge demand if it is to be done legally. The illegal approach is the easiest thing to do and many private hospitals do not have the expertise or infrastructure to conduct such complicated surgeries.

As per a few senior doctors, kidney transplants in India first started in the 1970s, and were limited only to the big cities. But of late cities such as Visakhapatnam have come into limelight.

And to curb such malpractices, the Transplantation of Human Organ Act (THO) was passed in 1994.

As per the Act, organs cannot be sold and it is illegal, they can only be donated by the relatives of the patient, said former Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

As per him, the Act prescribed transplantation only from the brain-dead persons, but later it was relaxed and blood relatives or close family friends of the patients were allowed to donate their organs, But the donation process has to be cleared by an Authorisation Committee, he added.

The Authorisation Committee is normally set in the teaching hospitals and it is headed by the Superintendent of the hospital and has a nephrologist, a neurologist and a doctor from outside the hospital. The committee decides the veracity of the case, as well as the medical feasibility. In Visakhapatnam, the committee is in King George Hospital, said Dr. Sudhakar.

More importantly, the hospitals should be certified whether it has the facility for retrieving the organ and has the capacity to perform the transplant surgery. Every three years, a committee checks the facilities and certifies the hospitals, said Dr. Sudhakar.