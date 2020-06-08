Visakhapatnam

Kidney patient gets help from PM Relief Fund

A kidney patient from the city received ₹3 lakh as assistance from the PM Relief Fund towards kidney transplantation, on the intervention of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

N. Rajasekhar, had been suffering from kidney disease for a long time. The doctors told that a kidney transplant was the only option available to him. The family members approached the MP and sought his assistance as they were not in a position to afford the treatment.

The MP wrote to the Centre seeking assistance to the poor man. A letter was received by the MP saying that the amount would be credited to the patient bank account.

Mr. Satyanarayana handed over the letter to the patient at his office at Lawson’s Bay Colony on Monday.

