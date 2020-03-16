Kidney donors can continue to lead healthy lives: experts

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 March 2020 06:22 IST

‘Donors can continue to lead a healthy life’

Sankar Rao, hailing from a poor family, was a happily married man till his eyesight started diminishing. A medical checkup revealed that his creatinine levels were high. Doctors then gave him the bad news: a kidney transplant was the only way out for him.

He recalled his trauma at a meeting organised by KIMS ICON Hospital at Sheelanagar.

“ When I heard the news from doctors on January 10 this year, I felt my life turning upside down,” Mr. Sankar Rao recalls.

Advertising

Advertising

“My mother, without a second thought, told the doctors that she would donate one of her kidneys if it matched. She gave me a second lease of life. Anyone can overcome the kidney problem, if there is family support and medical help,” Mr. Sankar said, expressing his gratitude to his mother.

A few other patients said that they were in good health after the surgery. A young woman underlined the need to motivate donors as there was no risk to the donor.

Dr. R.K. Mahesh and Dr. Krishna Prasad, renal transplant physicians of KIMS-ICON Hospitals, underlined the importance of prevention and early detection of kidney diseases.

They called for greater awareness on the safety of kidney donation. There were certain myths that donors would not be able to lead normal lives after giving one of their kidneys. Dr. Mahesh said a young unmarried man has agreed to donate his kidney to his sister, who needs a transplant. The transplant was planned to be conducted by the end of this month.

While donors can lead normal lives after surgery, they should get their blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine levels tested once in three months, and inform their doctor of their kidney donation, if they are prescribed painkillers, doctors said.