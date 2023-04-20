April 20, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Anantapur/ Guntur/ Vijayawada

Several causative factors which various Government departments have grossly neglected seem to have led to the spread of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) cases in several parts of the State.

Deaths in Anantapur

The issue has come to light with three deaths reported in two villages of the Anantapur district. Molakalapenta village of Guntakal Mandal and Ayyavaripalli in Tadipatri Mandal in the Anantapur district have lost their people to this disease. However, the residents of Molakalapenta do not want the media glare as they fear their girls won’t find grooms if this problem becomes known to the world.

The gross misuse of painkillers, unchecked consumption of illicit liquor and the lack of drinking water supply are said to be the reasons for the spread of CKD in these two villages. Farmers here depend on daily wages and, after labouring hard under the hot sun, consume painkillers at least five days a week and even take painkiller injections once a week. They also consume arrack regularly.

A preliminary survey of a small sample done by Preventive and Social Medicine experts following the CKD deaths reported by The Hindu highlighted the enormity of the overuse of painkillers by those below 40 years of age.

A multitude of failures by government departments can be observed to be the reason behind many falling prey to CKD. The Rural Water Supply Department, which is responsible for the supply of pure drinking water, has not completed the works on the overhead tank built two years ago. The District Medical and Health Department doctors have not done regular health checks. The officers of the Drug Control Department failed to check the sale of painkillers. Even the Special Enforcement Bureau failed to do its part to check the illicit liquor brewing and consumption.

Had these systems been in place, the CKD could have been prevented to a large extent, opine nephrologists. The water samples from different sources showed the presence of fluoride within permissible limits but were in the above-normal range.

Anantapur Lok Sabha Member Talari Rangaiah, who read about the condition of some villagers in Molakalapenta, told The Hindu that he had organised a small medical camp, which brought out the severity of the problem and that he had planned to embark on a massive exercise on April 21 to get four screening machines to the village for a thorough medical check-up by four different specialists and supporting staff.

Government Medical College Principal Aarepalli Sridevi, who heads the Preventive and Social Medicine Department, also says that a thorough survey needs to be done on the cultural practices, food habits, consumption of medicine and their dosages, and drinking water quality.

Mr. Rangaiah also held a meeting with officials of the Government Medical College, Government General Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital and doctors on the issue to take their support on this issue.

While five members each from both villages are getting dialysis done at a private hospital in Anantapur, there are several other pockets in the district from which patients visit private hospitals for treatment for kidney diseases.

Ever-increasing cases in Guntur

“75 percent of kidney diseases are preventable, provided they are detected and diagnosed early by experts” Dr. Chinta Rama KrishnaSenior nephrologist

Similarly, Guntur is another region where several CKD cases have surfaced in recent times. The insufficient number of nephrologists, skilled human resources and lack of infrastructure can be the major causes of this, explains Dr. Chinta Rama Krishna, senior nephrologist in Guntur.

He said that the number of kidney patients has been increasing yearly, based on the available statistics. They have been performing 2,000 dialysis’ per month at his private hospital alone. He said that the burden is on the experts and infrastructure, as the cases are increasing by the day.

He also highlights that there are only about 150 Nephrologists in the State, a small number to cater to the growing number of patients.

Dr. Rama Krishna says that more than 75 percent of kidney diseases are preventable, provided they are detected and diagnosed early by experts. Stating that people suffering from diabetes and hypertension are more prone to CKD, Dr. Rama Krishna suggests getting tested regularly.

Dr. Mohammed Aslam, Assistant Professor at Guntur Medical College and Government General Hospital, says six out of 10 cases they see are diagnosed with IgA nephropathy. It is a nephropathic syndrome, where the patients pass protein through urine. Recently, young girls are also seen suffering from sudden hair fall due to kidney diseases. Boys in their teens are also turning into CKD patients, he says.

‘60 deaths in A.Konduru in 2022’

“Over 300 persons have died due to CKD so far, and in 2022 alone, 60 persons died. In 2023, 12 died in the mandal. There are over 2,500 persons suffering from CKD, and the medical facilities provided by the Government are inadequate”Ch. Babu RaoCPI(M) state secretariat member

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has become endemic in villages like A. Konduru, Reddygudem and Tiruvuru of the NTR district. Several cases of people suffering from higher creatinine levels were found in 15 tribal villages covering a population of about 15,000 people.

After several studies, it was found that the rise in the number of CKD cases was not due to groundwater alone but also includes the lifestyle and food habits of the villagers.

While the government claims that only a few persons are in need of dialysis, locals and opposition parties, claim that there are more CKD patients with higher levels of creatinine levels who require dialysis, and hundreds are suffering from the disease in the region.

CPI(M), led by its state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao visited the villages when a man V. Yesu died due to CKD twenty days ago. Mr. Babu Rao alleges that in A. Konduru mandal, over 300 persons have been killed due to CKD so far, and in 2022 alone, 60 persons died. He says that in 2023, 12 persons were killed in the mandal. He further states that there were over 2,500 persons suffering from CKD, and the medical facilities provided by the Government are inadequate.

On the other hand, with the rise in CKD cases in the region, the Government took up a pipeline project to supply drinking water from the Krishna River. The government sanctioned the project worth ₹38 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.