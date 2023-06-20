Kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP’s kin looks suspicious, says Jana Sena Party Corporator

June 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Demanding an investigation by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged kidnapping case of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s family and auditor G. Venkateswara Rao, Corporator of Ward 22 (Jana Sena Party) P.V.L.N. Murthy has stated that the case seems to be very suspicious. There are rumours that it seems to be more of a land settlement rather than a kidnap, he alleged. He said that the police version of the kidnap case is also unconvincing.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Murthy said that Mr. Satyanarayana’s decision to leave Visakhapatnam is sincerely welcomed, as the MP had defamed the city through his alleged land settlements and encroaching prime lands. He alleged that the MP’s name had figured in cases related to grabbing of lands and encroachment of geddas and even burial grounds. A number of people have suffered due to the MP and he had also criminal cases against himself earlier, the JSP Corporator alleged. He also said that the third party agencies must investigate who all are involved in the alleged kidnapping case. He said that the agencies should also investigate into the alleged land encroachments committed by the MP with the support of Mr. Venkateswara Rao.