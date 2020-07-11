Kidnap attempt foiled

The Gajuwaka police foiled a kidnap bid here on Saturday. Accoreding to the police, one Augustine Meshach, an accused in alleged job fraud case registered at Indrapalem in Kakdinada, East Godavari, was coming to Visakhapatnam from Kakinada in a car on Saturday.

At around 2.30 p.m. a few persons in two cars stopped Augustine near BHPV Junction and forcibly shifted him into one of their cars and started to drive towards Anakapalle. Based on information from the control room, a team from Gajuwaka Police Station, intercepted the two cars near Kurmanapalem and caught all the persons and brought them to the police station. All the accused are reportedly victims of Augustine. Cases are being booked and investigation is on.