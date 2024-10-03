‘Khadi Santha’, garlanding of statues marks Gandhi Jayanti celebrations

Anakapalle MP and BJP leader C.M. Ramesh participated in the ‘Khadi Santha’ organised at the BJP office in Visakhapatnam city on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The MP said the BJP has been organising the fair for more than a decade. He asked people to promote khadi and support handloom weavers. He later interacted with the handloom weavers and stall owners. He also paid respects to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the leader’s birth anniversary.

Former MLC P.V.N. Madhav said the Khadi Santha concept was started by former MP and senior leader K. Hari Babu. Beginning with a single stall in 2014, the fair is drawing good crowds and stall organisers. Paying homage to Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Madhav said he had given the country a weapon in the form of the ‘charkha’ which laid the foundation for the ‘Swadeshi’ agitation.

Mr. Madhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swacch Bharat initiative to realise the dreams of Gandhi.

Several institutions and organisations held events to mark the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day also marks the 120th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri.

NSTL Director Abraham Varughese recalled the contribution of the two great leaders to India’s freedom and development. Their integrity and sacrifice continue to inspire generations across the globe, he said.

Chairman of Works Committee H.N. Das and chairman of celebrations committee Ravi Anand, secretary of Works Committee Balmikee Pandit, NSTL Civilian Employees Union vice president Alok Kumar Chand and union secretary JN Varma were present. NSTL donated study kits to 50 needy students from different government schools.

Srinivas Muppaala, Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), Roshni Aparanji Korati, Joint Development Commissioner, and other officials paid floral tributes to Gandhiji at VSEZ.

As part of the Swachhta Hi Sewa programme, Safai Karmacharis were felicitated.

The Development Commissioner switched on high-mast lights erected at the Administration Building to mark the occasion.

IGNOU Visakhapatnam Regional Centre celebrated Swachh Bharat Diwas. Senior Regional Director Gonipati Dharma Rao, former Regional Director S. Raja Rao, Deputy Director E. Krishna Rao participated. Certificates and trophies were given away to students, who participated in various competitions organised as part of the celebrations.

At Gayatri Vidya Parishad MLBT School, Principal K. Madhuravani garlanded a portrait of Gandhiji. Competitions were conducted for children and Swachh Bharat was conducted on the school premises.