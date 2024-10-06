KGH to offer free mammograms

The Department of Medical Oncology, King George Hospital (KGH), will conduct around 15 mammograms a day for free at the hospital for the next couple of months as part of the ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’ being observed in October.

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr. Sivananda, Superintendent of KGH, and Dr. Bujji Babu, Head of Department Radiodiagnosis, and Dr. K. Shilpa Head of Department Medical Oncology, were among those who released pink balloons to mark the occasion. “Women, aged above 40 years, can avail of the opportunity,” Dr. Shilpa said in a statement.

