Key to good governance is to see that borrowings are utilised for asset creation, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the NTR memorial lecture on ‘Empowerment - Road to Good Governance’ on the occasion of NTR Centenary Celebrations organised at GITAM Deemed to be University, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

‘Every political party that is in power should make sure that the money to be spent on welfare schemes be provided in the annual financial budget’

The cardinal principle of good governance is to see that borrowings are used for asset creation. Borrowings should not be utilised to service your loans or pay the interests on your loans, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She was delivering the NTR memorial lecture on ‘Empowerment - Road to Good Governance’ on the occasion of NTR Centenary Celebrations organised at GITAM Deemed to be University, here on Friday.

She went ahead to say that every political party that is in power should make sure that the money to be spent on welfare schemes be provided in the annual financial budget.

Speaking on the aspect of ‘leaking buckets’, Ms. Sitharaman said to control the pilferage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought the help of technology. “Earlier, if ₹1 was supposed to reach a beneficiary, only 15 paisa would finally reach the beneficiary, as there would be pilferage at various stages. To control this aspect, PM Modi has used technology to see that the beneficiaries get the full amount,” she said.

Good governance is to see that what is meant for someone reaches them in full. This is ‘Minimum government and maximum governance’, which has been the core idea of the Central Government, said the Finance Minister.

According to her, good governance and empowerment is all about building trust and the Prime Minister believes in ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas aur sab ka biswas’.

We have also removed the criminal component from most of the business Acts to build the trust and about 1500 Acts that are not necessary have been done with, she said.

Speaking about NT Rama Rao, she said that he was not only an actor par excellence but also played a key role in changing the ways of Indian politics.

Earlier, founder of Lok Satta party Jaya Prakash Narayan said policies such as welfare versus development and freebies vs growth, would be disastrous for any government.

Borrowing for today’s expenditure without building assets would also spell doom for any government.

During the course of his address, he urged the Finance Minister to bring back the revenue deficit back into the FRBM, which was undone earlier.

Appreciating the Finance Minister and the Union Government for providing food to 800 million people during COVID-19 pandemic, he said extreme poverty has ended in India and it is now time to focus on long-term development.

Talking about NTR, he said, “I had the opportunity to work with him when he was the Chief Minister and he always had people in his mind and heart.”

Mr. Rama Rao’s thought process was quite different. He never wanted to compensate anyone by just paying a few lakh of rupees. If a farmer has committed suicide, he would tell me to uplift the family by providing all resources and not just wash of the hands by paying a few lakh of rupees.

Daggubati Purandeswari, former MP and Minister, and daughter of NTR, in her inaugural address, spoke about the revolutionary schemes such as ₹2 per kg rice, housing for the poor and reservation for the women, that were launched by NTR as CM.

Madan M. Pillutla, dean of Indian School of Business, and President of GITAM M. Sri Bharat, spoke.

