Key TDP leaders from erstwhile Visakhapatnam district get posts

Several TDP leaders from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district were appointed as the chairpersons of various corporations. The second list of 59 nominated posts was released by the government here on Saturday.

President of A.P. Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF), a student wing of the TDP, Pranav Gopal, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

Son of former TDP Mla Kidari Sarveswara Rao, Kidari Sravan Kumar from Araku Valley Constituency, was appointed as the chairperson of the A.P. Girijan Co-operative Corporation Limited.

TDP city president Gandi Babjee was appointed as the chairperson of the A.P. Cooperative Oilseeds Grower’s Federation Limited. Mr Babjee had served as TDP Visakhapatnam South Constituency in-charge for over four years before elections and had expected the MLA ticket from the same constituency. However, he had to sacrifice the ticket as part of the alliance.

Mr. Seethamaraju Sudhakar, the present TDP Visakhapatnam South in-charge, was announced as the chairperson of NTR Vaidya Seva. Before elections, he parted ways with the YSRCP and joined the TDP.

TDP leader Siyyari Donnu Dora from Araku Valley Constituency, who had sacrificed his MLA ticket, was announced as the new chairperson of APSRTC Regional Board - Vizianagaram Zone

Similarly, TDP leader, Malla Surendra from Anakapalli was appoined as the chairperson of the A.P. Gavara Welfare and Development Corporation.

Madugula TDP leader P.V.G. Kumar was appointed as the chairperson of A.P. Koppula Velama Welfare and Development Corporation.

TDP leader P Nageswara Rao from Yelamanchili, was appointed as the new chairperson of the A.P. Road Development Corporation.

