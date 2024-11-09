ADVERTISEMENT

Key TDP leaders from erstwhile Visakhapatnam district get posts

Published - November 09, 2024 07:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

President of A.P. Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation Pranav Gopal has been appointed as the VMRDA Chairman

The Hindu Bureau

Several TDP leaders from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district were appointed as the chairpersons of various corporations. The second list of 59 nominated posts was released by the government here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of A.P. Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF), a student wing of the TDP, Pranav Gopal, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

Son of former TDP Mla Kidari Sarveswara Rao, Kidari Sravan Kumar from Araku Valley Constituency, was appointed as the chairperson of the A.P. Girijan Co-operative Corporation Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP city president Gandi Babjee was appointed as the chairperson of the A.P. Cooperative Oilseeds Grower’s Federation Limited. Mr Babjee had served as TDP Visakhapatnam South Constituency in-charge for over four years before elections and had expected the MLA ticket from the same constituency. However, he had to sacrifice the ticket as part of the alliance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Seethamaraju Sudhakar, the present TDP Visakhapatnam South in-charge, was announced as the chairperson of NTR Vaidya Seva. Before elections, he parted ways with the YSRCP and joined the TDP.

TDP leader Siyyari Donnu Dora from Araku Valley Constituency, who had sacrificed his MLA ticket, was announced as the new chairperson of APSRTC Regional Board - Vizianagaram Zone

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, TDP leader, Malla Surendra from Anakapalli was appoined as the chairperson of the A.P. Gavara Welfare and Development Corporation.

Madugula TDP leader P.V.G. Kumar was appointed as the chairperson of A.P. Koppula Velama Welfare and Development Corporation.

TDP leader P Nageswara Rao from Yelamanchili, was appointed as the new chairperson of the A.P. Road Development Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US