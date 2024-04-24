Key political leaders file nomination papers in Visakhapatnam amid fanfare, disrupting traffic with huge rallies and roadshows

April 24, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam city witenessed a hectic political activity on Wednesday as the key leaders from the major political parties, including Ministers, MPs and MLAs, filed their nomination papers amid much fanfare. Huge political rallies and roadshows disrupted smooth movement of vehicular traffic, inconveniencing people in several areas of the city.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana (YSRCP) from the East Assembly constituency, former Tourism Minister Muttamsetti (Avanthi) Srinivasa Rao (YSRCP) from Bheemunipatnam, former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (JSP) from the Pendurthi, former MLC Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav (JSP) from the South, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao (TDP) and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath (YSRCP) from Gajuwaka, PVGR Naidu alias Gana Babu (TDP) from the West Assembly Constituency were among those who filed their nomination papers under the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana took out a rally with hundreds of supporters from Arilova to the Collector Office covering Hanumanthawaka, Visalakshi Nagar, Arilova, MVP Colony, Peda Waltair, Siripuram and Jagadamba Junction. YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, YSRCP city president Kola Guruvulu and others were present.

Hundreds of supporters, people from various wards and YSRCP cadre from Bheemunipatnam enthusiastically took part in the nomination rally of Mr. Srinivasa Rao to the RDO Office. Later, addressing the people, Mr. Srinivasa Rao urged them to vote for ‘fan’ in the coming elections.

The lanes of Gajuwaka were resonated with sounds of DJs, dhol and the party songs as both the main contestants, Palla Srinivasa Rao (TDP) and Gudivada Amarnath (YSRCP), filed their nomination papers. A large number of people attended the nomination rallies. During the nomination rally of Mr. Amarnath, some of the youth were seen carrying huge placards – ‘Pawan Anna Ki Pranam Istham, Kani vote Amar Anna ki vestham’ (Will give our life to Pawan, but would vote for Amarnath).