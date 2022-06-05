Key operative in AOB in Andhra Pradesh police net?

June 05, 2022 21:41 IST

A key operative of the CPI (Maoist) Ashok alias Prabhakar and another party member Srikanth in Andhra Odisha Border region are suspected to have been arrested by the police of Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

Ashok is the area committee member of Pedabayalu area committee. Though there is no official confirmation from the police side, sources in the Agency area say that both may have been arrested.

Ashok was last key member of the Maoists in this region and if arrested, it would be a major blow to the LWE movement in AOB.