Visakhapatnam

Kerala Kala Samithi celebrates golden jubilee

Nataraja Krishnamoorthy, popularly known as Soorya Krishnamoorthy, spoke on his love for theatre and his association with cultural festivals of many cities all over the world at the golden jubilee celebrations of Kerala Kala Samithi, Visakhapatnam, at Kala Keralam function hall, here on Sunday.

Soorya Krishnamoorthy, founder of Soorya Movement, which claims to be the largest cultural organisation in the world, participated as a chief guest on the occasion. Soorya has chapters in 38 countries apart from 60 centres in India.

Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, participated as a guest of honour. The meeting was followed by classical dance performances.

Samithi president N.M. Pillai, Secretary K. Haridas and treasurer K. Srinivasa were among those who participated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 1:08:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/kerala-kala-samithi-celebrates-golden-jubilee/article33777208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY