Kerala conducts roadshow to woo Andhra tourists

In an attempt to attract tourists from Andhra Pradesh and other States to the ‘God’s own country’, the Kerala Tourism organised a roadshow and a media interaction programme here on Thursday.

More than 2.81 lakh tourists from Andhra Pradesh visited Kerala last year and the total footfall of domestic tourists to the State was around 1.56 crore. The programme was organised as part of the second phase of its domestic marketing campaign.

“Ten cities such as Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Guwahati, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Chennai have been identified for the second phase campaign. We are also organising meeting of tour operators from different cities with the hoteliers, resort and houseboat owners from Kerala,” said P. Muraleedharan, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of Kerala.

Platform for stakeholders

He said that the Kerala Tourism is providing a platform for an interaction between various stakeholders. The hoteliers and resort and houseboat owners will be offering packages to the tour operators.

In Visakhapatnam, around 100 tour operators interacted with around 50 hoteliers, resort and houseboat owners from Kerala on Thursday.

A cultural programme was organised on the occasion and a brochure highlighting various tourist seasons, packages, tourist circuits was released.

For more details, tourists can visit www.keralatourism.org.