Kendriya Vidyalaya students sensitised on biodiversity

Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem (FRC-CE), Visakhapatnam launched ‘Prakriti’, a scientist-student connect initiative at the Central Schools in the city on Monday, in compliance of the MoU signed between Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to promote awareness about forest and environment.

Interactive training

Dr. S. Chakrabarti, Scientist-G and Head of FRC-CE guided a ‘research outreach’ team comprising T. Anusha, Lakshman Rao and Srinivas to organise an interactive training at Sri Vijayanagar KV 1 near Industrial Estate on biodiversity and ecological issues.

KVS principal P.K. Purohit welcomed the team. Technician of FRC-CE T. Anusha briefed about the programme and its contribution towards environment and society. She also elaborated different aspects of biodiversity, threats and its conservation. During her presentation and discussion with students, she talked about mangrove forests, their importance and sacred groves along with ‘Nakshatravanas’ present in Jharkand.

Mr. Chakrabarti delivered a talk on plants and human connectivity.

He elaborated on the concept that plant should be regarded as a part of human body without which one can not function properly.

He also spoke on ‘spider biodiversity and spider research’ pointing out that spider as bio-control agent could kill harmful insect pests of crops. The importance of spider in maintaining ecological balance was also discussed during the presentation. A video on biodiversity was also screened.

As many as 152 students and five teachers of the school participated in the programme.