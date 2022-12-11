  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Kendriya Vidyalaya organises literary festival in Visakhapatnam

December 11, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kendriya Vidyalaya II, Nausenabaugh, organised a literature festival in association with the ‘Srijan Sanstha’ under a programme launched by the Union government as a part of the celebration of "Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav". The event was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet Subramania Bharathi.

As part of the programme, a melodious Saraswathi vandana was presented by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya II. Principal Nishikant Aggarwal welcomed the gathering and spoke about importance of keeping the cultural heritage and diversity of India alive through such literature events. President of Srijan Nirav Kumar Verma and Secretary of Srijan T. Mahadev Rao presented an overview of the activities conducted in the last 20 years. The programme ended with everyone proceeding for a book exhibition organised in the library of the school .

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.