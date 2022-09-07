Kendriya Vidyalaya NAD student bags national scholarship in painting in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent September 07, 2022 21:08 IST

She will receive ₹12,600 a year till her third year of graduation to pursue painting

P. Vasanthi Priyanka | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

P. Vasanthi Priyanka, a 9th class student of Kendriya Vidyalaya NAD (Naval Armament Depot), has been selected for the prestigious national scholarship in painting, instituted by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), New Delhi. She was selected through a scholarship test held at three levels. The girl would receive ₹12,600 a year from July 2022 till her 3rd year of graduation to pursue painting. She can also participate in national painting workshops organised and sponsored by the Government of India, CCRT, New Delhi. She had done a painting on ‘Diwali’ festival in the final round test. School Principal S. Adisesha Sarma said that Priyanka was a student of retired Art Teacher B. Sasi Bhushana Rao. She has won 36 national, two State, 20 district and city-level awards and prizes in painting workshops, conducted by different organisations. The Principal congratulated the budding artist Vasanthi and commended retired Art Teacher Sasi Bhushana Rao for his guidance.



