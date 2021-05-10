Keep tab on oxygen supply and vacant bed status, Joint Collector tells officials

Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy has directed the officials to visit the hospitals every day to know the position of vacant beds and oxygen supply.

He reviewed the oxygen production and supply position at a review meet here on Monday.

He directed the medical officer Chandrasekhar, Assistant Director Manisha Tripathi and Arogyasri Coordinator Rajesh to find out the possibilities of oxygen storage. He directed the DIC General Manager Ramalinga Raju to keep a tab on the oxygen production and supply position.

The movement of the oxygen tankers should be monitored through GPS by the IT Department, he said.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam was present.