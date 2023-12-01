HamberMenu
Keep railway coaches clean, Waltair DRM urges passengers

Special teams to conduct drives and take action against miscreants

December 01, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad has impressed upon passengers to realise their social responsibility of keeping railway coaches clean and using the facilities provided in a proper manner. It is not just the responsibility of the railway staff but also collective responsibility of the passengers, he added.

Waltair Division is making consistent efforts to provide comfortable journey to all the passengers by introducing new trains, running special trains, augmenting coaches, introducing new LHB rakes for the originating trains, developing passenger amenities and many more developmental activities. It has, however, been found that some irresponsible passengers are destroying the coaches by tearing the upholstery of the berths, making coaches untidy by littering, breaking windows, tearing curtains and improperly using toilets, the DRM said in a statement on Friday.

Passengers should understand the importance of maintaining cleanliness and upkeep of railway property. Destroying coaches and littering not only affects the appearance of the trains but also impact the overall travel experience for everyone on board.

He also noted that the upholstery of some berths in the recently introduced Visakhapatnam- Varanasi train was also damaged. This train runs with rake integration and ruining of coaches would lead to discomfort to long journey passengers. The DRM called for a change in the attitude and mindset of passengers and for their active cooperation with the railways to ensure a better travel experience for everyone.

He also ordered formation of teams to conduct special drives to check such activities and take stringent action against the miscreants.

