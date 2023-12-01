Keep an eye on door numbers with more than 10 votes, election officials told

December 01, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Collector and District Election Officer A. Mallikarjuna directed his support staff to closely monitor residential buildings with the same door number which have more than 10 votes. Voter ID cards have to be issued to eligible youth who have completed 18 years of age by October 1, 2023, he added.

Mr. Mallikarjuna, who reviewed the district arrangements for the 2024 general elections to be held in the State, with his support staff at the mandal and village levels in a virtual conference held at the Collectorate here on Thursday, said that it has come to their notice that a large number of voter IDs have a single door number. As per the rules, more than 10 cards with the same door number are against the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Electoral staff at the ground-level should scrutinise those cards and remove bogus votes.

Electoral staff should also ensure that transgenders, youth and the homeless get their voter ID cards with supporting documents on valid grounds, the officer said.

“We have to ensure that our electoral process does not go wrong anywhere in our district. Every eligible voter in our district must have a voter ID card. There is no question of bogus or ineligible votes in our district, for which all our electroral staff collective put effective efforts for smooth conduct of the polls in 2024,” said Mr. Mallikarjuna.

The district team also learned about the voter identity cards issued in the names of the deceased. The staff should check on this issue, he noted. The electoral staff should also check the voter identity card list for missing door numbers, non-display of photos, double entries, bogus votes etc.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that special camps should be organised, if necessary, for issuing new voter identity cards, and start campaigns in colleges for students, and a plan should be made to complete the process by carrying out night duties if needed.

