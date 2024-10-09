ADVERTISEMENT

Keep a vigil on unauthorised firecracker manufacturing units, Visakhapatnam range DIG tells SPs

Published - October 09, 2024 09:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Intensify dynamic checkings to prevent ganga smuggling and invoke PD Act against repeat offenders’

The Hindu Bureau

Gopinath Jatti

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, has asked the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to check licences of shops and godowns selling firecrackers in the districts, ahead of Deepavali. He said that strict watch must be laid on traders selling or storing firecrackers in an unauthorised manner. He said that officers must ensure that the traders follow adequate fire safety measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DIG conducted a video conference with the SPs of Anakapalli, ASR, Vizianagaram Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam, from the city office here on Wednesday.

Speaking about the ganja menace, the DIG asked the officials to intensify dynamic checkings. Apart from insisting to organise awareness campaigns explaining the consequences of being involved in ganja smuggling and cultivation, the DIG also directed the SPs to coordinate with various departments to provide alternative livelihood to the farmers. He also ordered them to invoke PD Act against repeat offenders.

About crime prevention, the DIG also asked the SPs to identify crime-prone areas and send proposals to arrange CCTV cameras as part of crime prevention. He also spoke about the need for more awareness programmes on cyber crimes among the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US